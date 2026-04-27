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Juan Soto News: On base four times in twin bill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Soto went 1-for-5 with three walks across both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

The Mets' offense managed just one run between the two losses, but Soto did his part to try and spark some offense. The 27-year-old superstar has yet to play defense since returning from a calf strain April 22, going 3-for-15 in the last five games without a run or an RBI but producing a 6:2 BB:K as he gets his timing back at the plate.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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