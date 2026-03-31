Juan Soto News: On base three times Monday

Soto went went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

The 27-year-old superstar is still looking for his first homer of 2026, but as per usual Soto's been an on-base machine to kick off the campaign. Through four games, he's gone 6-for-17 with a double, a run scored, four RBI and a 3:3 BB:K, giving him a .450 OBP.