Juan Soto News: On base three times Monday
Soto went went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI in Monday's win over the Cardinals.
The 27-year-old superstar is still looking for his first homer of 2026, but as per usual Soto's been an on-base machine to kick off the campaign. Through four games, he's gone 6-for-17 with a double, a run scored, four RBI and a 3:3 BB:K, giving him a .450 OBP.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 292 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Best Bets for 2026 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year6 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year6 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: NL MVP Award Odds6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More