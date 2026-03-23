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Juan Soto News: Picks up first hit since WBC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Soto went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

The fourth-inning single off Sandy Alcantara was Soto's first hit in three games since returning from the WBC. The 27-year-old superstar is batting just .150 (3-for-20) in eight Grapefruit League contests with a double for his only extra-base hit, but Soto was far more productive for Team Dominican Republic, going 6-for-23 (.261) with two homers and a 5:5 BB:K. After a strong first season with the Mets in which he slashed .263/.396/.525 over 160 games with a career-high 43 home runs and a stunning 38 stolen bases -- he had 40 total steals in the five prior seasons combined -- Soto shouldn't be derailed at the plate in 2026 by a defensive switch to left field.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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