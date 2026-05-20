Juan Soto News: Posts 29th career multi-homer game

Soto went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to Washington.

The All-Star slugger is locked in at the plate, crushing five homers during his current seven-game hitting streak. Soto has nine RBI during that stretch, tallying multiple hits five times over that span as well. Across 148 plate appearances overall, he's slashing a robust .299/.392/.559 with 14 extra-base hits, 20 RBI, four stolen bases and 21 runs scored.