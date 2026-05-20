Juan Soto News: Posts 29th career multi-homer game
Soto went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to Washington.
The All-Star slugger is locked in at the plate, crushing five homers during his current seven-game hitting streak. Soto has nine RBI during that stretch, tallying multiple hits five times over that span as well. Across 148 plate appearances overall, he's slashing a robust .299/.392/.559 with 14 extra-base hits, 20 RBI, four stolen bases and 21 runs scored.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, May 182 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 155 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 911 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More