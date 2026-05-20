Juan Soto headshot

Juan Soto News: Posts 29th career multi-homer game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Soto went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to Washington.

The All-Star slugger is locked in at the plate, crushing five homers during his current seven-game hitting streak. Soto has nine RBI during that stretch, tallying multiple hits five times over that span as well. Across 148 plate appearances overall, he's slashing a robust .299/.392/.559 with 14 extra-base hits, 20 RBI, four stolen bases and 21 runs scored.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, May 18
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 15
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Dan Marcus
11 days ago