Juan Soto News: Records first steal

Soto went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jays.

The steal was Soto's first of 2025. He's not a big runner -- he went 7-for-11 on the basepaths in 2024, and he's with the Mets more for his power and on-base skills rather than his speed. He's hit safely in six of seven games and drawn at least one walk in five contests so far this season, posting a .240/.387/.440 slash line over 31 plate appearances. Those numbers are likely to tick up over time, and Soto should do well in the counting stats as well while hitting No. 2 in the Mets' order.