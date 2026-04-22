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Juan Soto News: Serving as DH in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 12:14pm

The Mets reinstated Soto (calf) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Twins. Soto will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and No. 2 batter in his return to the lineup, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Soto strained his right calf while running the bases in an April 3 game against the Giants, but after completing a full running progression, taking part in defensive drills and facing live pitching over the ensuing two and a half weeks, he's been given the green light to return from the IL without requiring a rehab assignment. The Mets will ease Soto back into action in a non-defensive role, but it shouldn't be long before he resumes playing left field on a full-time basis.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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