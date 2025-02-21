Juan Soto News: Spring debut coming Saturday

Soto will be in the lineup for the Mets' Grapefruit League opener against the Astros on Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Manager Carlos Mendoza will be writing a number of regulars onto the lineup card, including Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, but all eyes will be on the Mets' new $765 million superstar. Soto slashed .288/.419/.569 over 157 games for the Yankees in 2024 with a career-high 41 homers, and while the switch in home ballparks could hurt his power numbers a bit, the 26-year-old should remain one of baseball's preeminent offensive threats.