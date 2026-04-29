Juan Soto headshot

Juan Soto News: Swats second homer Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Soto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Nationals.

After missing 18 days with a calf injury, Soto returned to the lineup last week and now has his first homer since April 1 and just his second long ball of the season. Past the calf issue, Soto is now said to be dealing with forearm tightness that will limit him to designated hitter duties for the time being. Soto is slashing .300/.407/.460 with the two home runs, seven RBI, four runs scored and a 9:8 BB:K across 59 plate appearances this season.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago