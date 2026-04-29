Juan Soto News: Swats second homer Tuesday
Soto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Nationals.
After missing 18 days with a calf injury, Soto returned to the lineup last week and now has his first homer since April 1 and just his second long ball of the season. Past the calf issue, Soto is now said to be dealing with forearm tightness that will limit him to designated hitter duties for the time being. Soto is slashing .300/.407/.460 with the two home runs, seven RBI, four runs scored and a 9:8 BB:K across 59 plate appearances this season.
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