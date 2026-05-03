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Juan Soto News: Swipes first bag Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Soto went 1-for-4 with a single, a walk and stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

After swiping a career-high 38 bases in 2025, Soto registered his first steal of the 2026 campaign in the 10th inning. The 27-year-old has been productive since returning from injury April 22, hitting safely in eight of 10 games with four extra-base hits, three RBI and five runs scored while reaching base at least once in each contest during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .338/.442/.538 with three homers, eight RBI, eight runs scored and a steal across just 77 plate appearances.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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