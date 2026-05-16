Juan Soto News: Swipes two bags

Soto went 2-for-2 with two walks, two stolen bases and one run scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.

Soto is 7-for-18 (.389) over his last five games as he continues to shake off a slump from earlier in May. Soto stole multiple bases in the same game just twice in the 2025 regular season despite tallying a career-high 38 steals, more than three times as many as he had in any previous year. He's been far less productive on the basepaths this year, in part due to a calf strain sustained early in the campaign. Soto is batting .284 with an .888 OPS, six home runs, three steals, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored, four doubles and a triple over 30 contests in 2026.