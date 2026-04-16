Juan Valera Injury: Exits early with elbow issue
Valera exited his start Thursday against High-A Bowling Green in the second inning with right elbow inflammation, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Valera tossed a scoreless first inning, walking a batter while striking out another, before he was forced to exit the game. The 19-year-old was recently ranked as the No. 100 prospect in baseball by Baseball America, and he could be set to miss some time moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Valera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Valera See More