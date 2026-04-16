Juan Valera headshot

Juan Valera Injury: Exits early with elbow issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Valera exited his start Thursday against High-A Bowling Green in the second inning with right elbow inflammation, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Valera tossed a scoreless first inning, walking a batter while striking out another, before he was forced to exit the game. The 19-year-old was recently ranked as the No. 100 prospect in baseball by Baseball America, and he could be set to miss some time moving forward.

Juan Valera
Boston Red Sox
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