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Juan Valera Injury: Undergoes Tommy John surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 2:40pm

Valera underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Valera injured his elbow in mid-April while pitching for High-A Greenville, and after an MRI and several consultations, he opted for surgery. The operation will likely knock the 19-year-old out until the second half of the 2027 season. Valera held a 1.93 ERA and 17:4 K:BB over 9.1 frames with Greenville before getting hurt.

Juan Valera
Boston Red Sox
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