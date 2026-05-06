Juan Valera Injury: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Valera underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Valera injured his elbow in mid-April while pitching for High-A Greenville, and after an MRI and several consultations, he opted for surgery. The operation will likely knock the 19-year-old out until the second half of the 2027 season. Valera held a 1.93 ERA and 17:4 K:BB over 9.1 frames with Greenville before getting hurt.
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