Juan Yepez News: Focusing on third base this spring

Yepez has been working out mostly at third base early on in spring training, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Yepez played third base a lot in the minors and made three starts there with the Cardinals back in 2022, but that was the last time he saw any action at the position in a game setting. Third base is the only position for the Nationals that doesn't currently appear to have a starter locked in, so it's worth tracking this spring to see if Yepez continues seeing reps there. That said, it's a long shot that he'll be entrusted as a regular at the hot corner, given his defensive limitations.