Juaron Watts-Brown Injury: Injured at Double-A
Double-A Chesapeake placed Watts-Brown on the 7-day injured list April 2 with a shoulder injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.
The 24-year-old righty came over from Toronto for Seranthony Dominguez at last year's trade deadline. Watts-Brown has a 3.62 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 96:38 K:BB in 87 innings at Double-A.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juaron Watts-Brown See More
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Stash Down the Stretch209 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers245 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing249 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move263 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers308 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juaron Watts-Brown See More