Juaron Watts-Brown headshot

Juaron Watts-Brown Injury: Injured at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Double-A Chesapeake placed Watts-Brown on the 7-day injured list April 2 with a shoulder injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

The 24-year-old righty came over from Toronto for Seranthony Dominguez at last year's trade deadline. Watts-Brown has a 3.62 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 96:38 K:BB in 87 innings at Double-A.

Juaron Watts-Brown
Baltimore Orioles
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