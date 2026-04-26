Juaron Watts-Brown News: Returning to action
Watts-Brown (shoulder) is set to be activated from the 7-day injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Watts-Brown will return to action after dealing with a shoulder injury for the last couple weeks. The right-handed pitcher will join Double-A Chesapeake ahead of the team's series against Erie beginning Tuesday.
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