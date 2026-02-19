Julian Aguiar headshot

Julian Aguiar News: Competing for rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Aguiar (elbow) is without restrictions in Reds camp and competing for the final spot in the rotation, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Aguiar missed the entire 2025 season after having Tommy John surgery in October 2024, but he's now 16 months removed from the operation and participating fully in camp. The 24-year-old is in the rotation mix for Cincinnati but is almost surely ticketed for Triple-A Louisville following a lost season. Aguiar made seven starts for the Reds in 2024, holding a 6.25 ERA and 19:12 K:BB over 31.2 innings.

Julian Aguiar
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Aguiar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Aguiar See More
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
317 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Last Call
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Last Call
Author Image
Todd Zola
September 21, 2024
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Storm Before the Calm
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Storm Before the Calm
Author Image
Todd Zola
September 14, 2024
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 13
Author Image
Chris Bennett
September 13, 2024
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: One Start at a Time
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: One Start at a Time
Author Image
Todd Zola
September 7, 2024