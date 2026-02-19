Julian Aguiar News: Competing for rotation spot
Aguiar (elbow) is without restrictions in Reds camp and competing for the final spot in the rotation, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Aguiar missed the entire 2025 season after having Tommy John surgery in October 2024, but he's now 16 months removed from the operation and participating fully in camp. The 24-year-old is in the rotation mix for Cincinnati but is almost surely ticketed for Triple-A Louisville following a lost season. Aguiar made seven starts for the Reds in 2024, holding a 6.25 ERA and 19:12 K:BB over 31.2 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Aguiar See More
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments317 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Last CallSeptember 21, 2024
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Storm Before the CalmSeptember 14, 2024
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 13September 13, 2024
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: One Start at a TimeSeptember 7, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Aguiar See More