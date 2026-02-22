Julian Aguiar headshot

Julian Aguiar News: Returns from TJ surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 5:27am

Aguiar allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two over two innings in Saturday's spring game against the Guardians.

Aguiar stepped on a big-league mound in a game setting for the first time since September of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery. He was the third of three starter candidates for the final spot in the rotation to pitch in the Cactus League opener. Chase Burns started the game followed by Rhett Lowder before Aguiar entered the contest. He threw 30 pitches (18 strikes) and used all the pitches in his arsenal. For those reading the tea leaves in this battle for the rotation, it should be noted that several of Cleveland's expected regulars were removed from the game by the time Aguiar entered in the fifth inning.

Julian Aguiar
Cincinnati Reds
