Julian Aguiar headshot

Julian Aguiar News: Roughed up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 7:10am

Aguiar allowed three runs on four hits and struck out two over two innings in Friday's spring game against the Angels.

After starter Rhett Lowder breezed through three innings, Aguiar entered and did not fare as well. The latter was tagged for all three runs in the fourth inning and has allowed six hits and four runs over four Cactus League frames. Aguiar is nominally in the mix for the final rotation spot, but both of his main rivals, Lowder and Chase Burns, have performed better.

Julian Aguiar
Cincinnati Reds
