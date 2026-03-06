Julian Aguiar headshot

Julian Aguiar News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

The Reds optioned Aguiar to minor-league camp Friday.

Aguiar is back healthy after Tommy John surgery, but he was always a good bet to begin the season in the minors. The 24-year-old will begin the season in the rotation at Triple-A Louisville.

Julian Aguiar
Cincinnati Reds
