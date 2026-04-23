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Julian Fernandez News: Dispatched to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 2:45pm

The Nationals optioned Fernandez to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.

Fernandez has appeared in three games since getting called up to Washington on Monday, allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters over four innings. The 30-year-old reliever will now head back to the minors, where he owns a 4.70 ERA through 7.2 frames, though he could be invited back to the big leagues later in the year if/when the Nationals need bullpen help.

Julian Fernandez
Washington Nationals
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