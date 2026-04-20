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Julian Fernandez News: Moves up to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

The Nationals recalled Fernandez from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

He'll be taking the spot in the bullpen previously occupied by lefty Andrew Alvarez, who was optioned to Rochester after tossing 4.1 innings of long relief in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Giants. Fernandez, 30, had posted a 4.70 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 7.2 innings with the Triple-A club this season and is likely to be ticketed for low-leverage work while he's up with Washington.

Julian Fernandez
Washington Nationals
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