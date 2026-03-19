Julian Fernandez News: Sent to Triple-A
The Nationals optioned Fernandez to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.
The right-hander closed last season in Washington's bullpen after being claimed off waivers from the Dodgers in August, making three appearances during the final week of the season. Fernandez was unable to secure a place on the Opening Day roster after he surrendered five runs with a 5:3 K:BB over five innings during spring training.
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