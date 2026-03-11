Julian Merryweather Injury: Begins running
Merryweather (hamstring) played catch Wednesday and did some running in front of the training staff, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Merryweather suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain Feb. 24 and was expected to need about 3-to-4 weeks to recover. It looks like he's candidate to begin the season on the injured list but still has time to be ready for Opening Day.
