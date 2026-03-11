Julian Merryweather headshot

Julian Merryweather Injury: Begins running

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Merryweather (hamstring) played catch Wednesday and did some running in front of the training staff, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Merryweather suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain Feb. 24 and was expected to need about 3-to-4 weeks to recover. It looks like he's candidate to begin the season on the injured list but still has time to be ready for Opening Day.

Julian Merryweather
Minnesota Twins
