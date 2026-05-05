Julian Merryweather headshot

Julian Merryweather Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 9:03am

Merryweather (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with the Twins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate Tuesday, Theodore Tollefson of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Merryweather has been shelved since spring training with a left hamstring strain, but he's finally ready for game action. The veteran reliever is signed to a minor-league contract with the Twins and will eventually move up to Triple-A St. Paul.

Julian Merryweather
Minnesota Twins
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