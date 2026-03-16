Julian Merryweather Injury: Cut from big-league camp
The Twins reassigned Merryweather (hamstring) to minor-league camp Monday.
After signing a minor-league deal with Minnesota in February, Merryweather had been attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee and was expected to compete for a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen. He never made headway in the job battle, however, as he strained his left hamstring during his first Grapefruit League appearance Feb. 24 and has yet to pitch since. Merryweather has since resumed running and has been playing catch, but he could be headed for a stint on Triple-A St. Paul's injured list to begin the season.
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