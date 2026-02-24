Julian Merryweather Injury: Exits with strained hamstring
Merryweather was removed from Tuesday's Grapefruit League appearance against the Rays with a left hamstring strain, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.
Merryweather walked the first batter he saw in the third inning and then struck out the next hitter before being pulled. That the Twins are already calling the injury a strain suggests he could be out a while. Merryweather is in Twins camp as a non-roster invitee.
