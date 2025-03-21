Julio Rodriguez News: Back from illness Friday
Rodriguez (illness) is starting in center field and batting second in Friday's split-squad game against the Reds.
Rodriguez has been dealing with an illness this week but is ready to rejoin the lineup Friday after taking a few days to rest up. The 24-year-old totaled 20 homers and 24 steals in 143 games last season but also had a career-worst .734 OPS. Rodriguez is batting just .229 through 13 spring games but has found his power stroke with three long balls.
