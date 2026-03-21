Julio Rodriguez News: Batting .533 in spring
Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with a home run, three total runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 20-8 Cactus League victory over the Guardians.
Rodriguez joined the Mariners' power barrage Friday with his first homer of the spring, a two-run, 431-foot blast off Logan Allen in the fourth inning. The star outfielder certainly appears ready for the regular season -- he's now batting .533 (8-for-15) through six Cactus League games, bookending a trip to the World Baseball Classic, where he went 3-for-17 with a home run for the Dominican Republic.
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