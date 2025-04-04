Fantasy Baseball
Julio Rodriguez

Julio Rodriguez News: Fills box score in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Rodriguez went 3-for-6 with a solo home run, a walk, one stolen base and three total runs scored in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings loss to the Giants.

Rodriguez got the scoring started early, tagging Justin Verlander for a first-inning homer. This was a glimpse of what Rodriguez can do when he puts it all together, though he has been a slow starter in the last couple of years. He's batting .250 with two homers, four RBI, six runs scored and three steals over 36 plate appearances following his impressive effort Friday.

Julio Rodriguez
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
