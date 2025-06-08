Julio Rodriguez News: Good to go Sunday

Rodriguez (ankle) is starting in center field and batting second Sunday against the Angels.

The 24-year-old was struck around the ankle by a line drive during Saturday's contest and needed help leaving the field, but he had X-rays come back negative and is penciled in to start Sunday's series finale. It appears the injury won't affect Rodriguez's availability, and he'll look to continue his hot stretch at the plate that's seen him go 12-for-31 with a walk, a triple, four steals and four runs in the past eight games.