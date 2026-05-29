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Julio Rodriguez News: Homer, double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Rodriguez has gone 14-for-43 (.326) with four homers and nine RBI over his last 10 contests. He's been held hitless just once in that span, which has gotten his season numbers into his typical range of performance. Rodriguez is batting .265 with a .780 OPS, 11 long balls, 29 RBI, 31 runs scored, five stolen bases and 12 doubles through 58 games. He's not running as much this year, as he's logged just seven stolen-base attempts so far.

Julio Rodriguez
Seattle Mariners
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