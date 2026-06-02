Julio Rodriguez News: Homers in Tuesday's win

Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Mets.

Rodriguez had gone 0-for-9 over the previous two games, his first set of consecutive hitless contests since May 14-15. He has homered four times over his last six games, driving in eight runs in that span. For the season, the outfielder is batting .259 with a .779 OPS, 13 homers, 32 RBI, 33 runs scored, 13 doubles and five stolen bases over 62 contests.