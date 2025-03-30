Julio Rodriguez News: Launches first home run

Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Athletics.

Rodriguez got Seattle on the board in the sixth inning with a 438-foot blast off JP Sears that proved to be all the offense the Mariners would need in the one-run victory. It's an encouraging sign for the 24-year-old Rodriguez, who's looking to rebound power-wise from a down 2024 -- he hit 20 home runs while posting a .734 OPS in 613 plate appearances.