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Julio Rodriguez News: Mashes ninth homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Royals.

The All-Star center fielder is heating up at the dish, hitting safely in five of his last six games. Additionally, Rodriguez has picked up multiple knocks in three of his past four outings. He'll need to pick up the pace if he wants to record his fifth straight 20-steal campaign -- Rodriguez has just five thefts so far -- but the slugger is batting a healthy .260 with nine homers, 11 doubles, 23 RBI and 29 runs scored across 215 at-bats.

Julio Rodriguez
Seattle Mariners
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