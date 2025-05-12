Julio Rodriguez News: Pops homer in Monday's loss
Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 11-5 loss to the Yankees.
Rodriguez has gone 9-for-26 (.346) with two homers, both solo shots, over his last six games. While he's hitting well, the Mariners' offense as a whole has started to falter during a season-worst four-game losing streak. Rodriguez is batting .228 with a .724 OPS, seven homers, 18 RBI, 28 runs scored and five stolen bases across 40 contests in 2025.
