Julio Rodriguez News: Productive in wild win

Rodriguez went 3-for-6 with a two-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-9 win over the Cardinals.

The two teams combined for eight homers on the afternoon, and Rodriguez got the fireworks started by crushing a Matthew Liberatore slider into the second deck in left field at Busch Stadium in the first inning. Rodriguez had a sluggish start to the season, but he's quickly shaken it off and over the last 14 games he's batting .352 (19-for-54) with two homers, three steals, seven runs and eight RBI.