Julio Rodriguez News: Racks up three doubles Tuesday
Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Twins.
After starting the night 0-for-2, Rodriguez caught fire, ripping three straight doubles, including a two-run knock in the ninth inning. The outburst continues a strong stretch at the plate, as he has now recorded a hit in 10 of his last 12 games, with five multi-hit efforts in that span. While the power numbers are still building, Rodriguez is finding his rhythm, now slashing .256/.333/.355 with two homers, six doubles and 12 RBI across 121 plate appearances.
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