Julio Rodriguez News: Red hot to start spring
Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.
Rodriguez hasn't shown any signs of rust to start the spring -- the outfielder is now 4-for-7 with a pair of doubles in his first three Cactus League games. Rodriguez should continue to see regular at-bats with the Mariners early in the spring before he reports to the World Baseball Classic with the Dominican Republic. Rodriguez slashed .267/.324/.474 in 2025 while joining the 30-30 club for the second time in his career, logging 32 homers and 30 stolen bases.
