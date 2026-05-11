Julio Rodriguez News: Smacks seventh homer
Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-1 win over Houston.
Rodriguez blasted a 414-foot solo homer, his seventh of the season, to extend Seattle's lead to 3-0 in the third inning. After a lackluster start to the campaign, the center fielder is slashing .344/.364/.703 with six homers, 11 RBI, 12 runs and a stolen base over his past 15 games. Overall, the 25-year-old owns a .793 OPS across 42 games to pair with great speed and a strong defensive reputation in center field.
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