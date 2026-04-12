Julio Rodriguez News: Steals first base of season in win
Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with an RBI, one walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Astros.
After hitting his first home run of the season Saturday, Rodriguez recorded his second straight multi-hit game and third of the season Sunday. He also recorded his first stolen base of the campaign, swiping second in the eighth inning. It's been a tough start to the season for multiple Mariners, including Rodriguez, who is slashing .194/.286/.258 with the one homer, five RBI, six runs scored, one steal and a 7:19 BB:K across 70 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julio Rodriguez See More
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 11Yesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 75 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 48 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 48 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julio Rodriguez See More