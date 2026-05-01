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Julio Rodriguez News: Swats pair of homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Royals.

Rodriguez doubled his homer total for the year with this performance, though it still wasn't enough for the Mariners. The outfielder has warmed up with six multi-hit efforts over his last 10 contests, a span that includes three of his four homers for the year. Rodriguez is batting .262 with a .733 OPS, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored, six doubles and three stolen bases over 33 games. He's been a slow starter in his career, so this could be the kind of power outburst he needs to spark his overall production, as his bat's already gaining some momentum.

Julio Rodriguez
Seattle Mariners
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