Julio Rodriguez News: Swipes bag in win

Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Guardians.

Rodriguez is on a five-game hitting streak, going 10-for-24 (.417) in that span. His steal Saturday was his 12th of the year and his first since June 7 versus the Angels, a game in which he was struck by a batted ball in the ankle, which may have hampered his speed a bit despite not costing him any playing time. The outfielder is at a .263/.324/.423 slash line with 10 home runs, nine doubles, three triples, 34 RBI and 43 runs scored over 68 contests.