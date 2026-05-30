Julio Rodriguez News: Two more extra-base hits
Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
For the second game in a row, Rodriguez had multiple extra-base hits. He's homered in three straight contests and has gone 10-for-28 (.357) during a six-game hitting streak. The star outfielder is now batting .269 with an .801 OPS on the year, and he's added 12 homers, 30 RBI, 32 runs scored, 13 doubles and five stolen bases over 59 contests.
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