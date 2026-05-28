Julio Rodriguez News: Up to 10 homers
Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the A's.
Rodriguez put the finishing touches on Seattle's win with his three-run blast off Luis Medina in the eighth inning, extending the lead to 9-0. It's Rodriguez's 10th homer of the year and his second in four games. The outfielder is now slashing .258/.317/.437 with 30 runs scored, 27 RBI and five steals across 249 plate appearances on the season.
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