Julio Teheran headshot

Julio Teheran News: Announces retirement from baseball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Teheran announced his retirement from professional baseball Monday, Matt Monagan of MLB.com reports.

Teheran made the announcement following Team Colombia's elimination from the World Baseball Classic. The 35-year-old retires with a career 3.85 ERA over 255 appearances (248 starts) covering parts of 13 major-league seasons. Teheran made two All-Star teams.

Julio Teheran
 Free Agent
