Julio Urias News: Suspended through All-Star break

Urias has been suspended through the conclusion of the All-Star break by Major League Baseball for his second violation of the league's domestic violence policy, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

The suspension is a result of an incident that occurred in September of 2023. Urias previously served a 20-game ban in August of 2019 for a separate incident. He is the first player ever to be suspended twice under the league's domestic violence policy. Urias -- who hasn't pitched anywhere since 2023 -- will be eligible to sign with a team after completing his suspension.