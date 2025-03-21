Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee Injury: Aiming to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Lee (back) will resume baseball activities Saturday and hopes to play in Sunday's exhibition game versus the Athletics, John Shea of The San Francisco Standard reports.

Lee hasn't played in more than a week due to a sore back but remains hopeful that he'll be ready for Opening Day. It's not a given, though, as the outfielder noted he will not rush things just to be available on March 27. If Lee isn't available for the start of the regular season, Grant McCray and Luis Matos are expected to handle center field.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now