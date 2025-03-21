Jung Hoo Lee Injury: Aiming to return Sunday

Lee (back) will resume baseball activities Saturday and hopes to play in Sunday's exhibition game versus the Athletics, John Shea of The San Francisco Standard reports.

Lee hasn't played in more than a week due to a sore back but remains hopeful that he'll be ready for Opening Day. It's not a given, though, as the outfielder noted he will not rush things just to be available on March 27. If Lee isn't available for the start of the regular season, Grant McCray and Luis Matos are expected to handle center field.