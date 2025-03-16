Fantasy Baseball
Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee Injury: Back discomfort lingering

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Lee is out of the Cactus League lineup Sunday and is expected to be unavailable a few more days since he's still experiencing back discomfort, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The back issue surfaced Saturday after Lee apparently slept wrong, and he'll need a few days to get back to full strength. It's not believed to be a serious issue, so the 26-year-old could still be ready to go for Opening Day on March 27.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
