Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee Injury: Exits with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 9:56pm

Lee was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent leg injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Lee was slow to get up after sliding awkwardly on his left leg while getting thrown out at home plate in the sixth inning, and the Giants made to call to take him out of the game in the eighth. Manager Tony Vitello said after the game that Lee has been a bit banged up recently by a series of hard slides, so he was removed as a precaution, per Pavlovic. If he ends up having to miss a start, Will Brennan and Jerar Encarnacion would be next in line to start in right field.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
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