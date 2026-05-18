Jung Hoo Lee Injury: Expected to sit Tuesday
Lee (back) will be held out of Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Lee was pulled from Monday's game after experiencing back spasms, and the team will likely give him at least one day to rest before putting him back on the field. Drew Gilbert or Will Brennan could draw the start in right field Tuesday in Lee's place.
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